The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Truck carrying barley rolls on Mortlake-Ararat Road at Woorndoo

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 6 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver 'stable' after truck carrying barley rolls
Driver 'stable' after truck carrying barley rolls

Update: The driver of a truck that rolled at Woorndoo is in a stable condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.