A $50 million plan is set to make Warrnambool a major hub for renewable energy if a joint push by the city's leaders comes to fruition.
The five-stage plan would see the Deakin University site transformed into a Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy - a joint project with South West Tafe which has the backing of the city council.
The idea is one of the council's priority projects - a piece of work mayor Debbie Arnott said was "a bit more futuristic".
"It is staged. The offshoots of that of being able to have a facility like that in Warrnambool as far as work, employment, training and just what it can do for Warrnambool will be so beneficial," she said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was a very important aspiration in terms of the economy and ecology of the region.
"We're making Warrnambool the Clean Energy Centre of Excellence with our partnerships between Deakin University and South West Tafe," he said.
The city's education providers hope to fill the skills gap in renewable energy, and council will lobby governments for funding to help get the projects off the ground.
Stage one of the plan - which is already under way - is the Deakin Hycel Hydrogen research hub, expected to be completed by next year.
Stage two would be the construction of Tafe's $5 million building and design innovation centre in 2024-25 - a project that has already been funded after an announcement during last year's state election.
The "green hub" would have a focus on sustainable and energy-efficient building design.
Stage three of the plan would be a $20 million South West Tafe clean energy hub to be set up in 2024-25.
"This project will see Tafe's plumbing and automotive departments relocated from the Timor Street campus to the Deakin campus," the council's advocacy brochure says.
"Later, the electro-technology department will relocate to the Deakin campus to create an integrated building and construction facility with clean energy programs a core part of each course."
Stage four would be a $10 million solar micro-grid installation at Deakin University.
"The grid will provide the campus energy needs and a future hydrogen electrolyser."
To complete the vision, stage five would see the design and construction of the $15 million Warrnambool Buslines' hydrogen refuelling station at the Deakin campus between 2024 and 2026.
"This facility will be used by local bus lines and heavy fuel cell electric vehicle operators and as a training facility," the council says.
Deakin University's campus director Alistair McCosh said offshore wind was another area the university wanted to focus on.
"It's a while away but we have to prepare for that," he said.
"Whether it's introducing new training programs that address the more significant engineering that happens as a result of working in the offshore space, or whether it's increasing our marine program around the mapping exercising that will be required."
Mr McCosh said it was very early days.
He said Deakin was working with Tafe on what hydrogen training would be required in the transport sector.
"We also have our own sustainability agenda that we're trying to reduce our carbon footprint," he said.
"If we were able to get a solar grid in our area, that would help us in the production of hydrogen which we would then use not only within our research but in the heating of our campus."
Mr McCosh said clean energy was a high priority for everyone.
He said a report last week from the Australian Energy Market Operator revealed the transition to renewables needed to happen quickly. "We want to be a part of the solution," he said.
