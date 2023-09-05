The cost of shoring up Warrnambool's breakwater has risen to $11 million with an extension of the rock armouring along the wall now high on the city council's agenda.
The rocks along the back of the breakwater would be extended around the eastern end and jut out at the front to create a spur - something that would hopefully improve the ability to safely launch vessels from the new boat ramp.
In 2019, a report warned the consequences of failing to take action on the breakwater could be major, with the collapse of part of the breakwater a real possibility.
But while it was labelled urgent, the council at the time said there was no need to panic and there was no imminent danger.
It was closed for more than eight months until the state government carried out $250,000 worth of repairs.
In recent weeks about $100,000 has been spent repairing the asphalt on the breakwater while maintaining the heritage-listed railway tracks which were once used to ferry goods to and from visiting ships.
Councillors on Monday, September 4 voted - as part of its advocacy projects - to lobby government for "significant" work on the breakwater to avoid "excessive movement or collapse".
"Water is being forced through caps that have emerged between the concrete blocks and this is causing some shifting and instability of the breakwater," the council's advocacy brochure says.
"An extension or small spur at the eastern end of the breakwater will also serve to deflect some of the wave impact that can hamper boat launching and retrieval."
After being dubbed the worst in Victoria, Warrnambool's boat ramp was replaced with the $1.8 million project completed last summer.
They said a new boat ramp was never going to solve the problem and a spur or enclosed harbour was the only solution.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said it was an important piece of infrastructure in the city.
"We do need it to be safe and looked after," she said.
Cr Arnott said if part of it was to collapse it would cost a whole lot more to fix, so that's why the council was advocating for the works to protect the structure now.
The major upgrade of Edwards Bridge in South Warrnambool last year paved the way for heavy trucks to be able to bring in large rocks needed for the project.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the breakwater was not only essential for the port of Warrnambool but it needed to be repaired.
