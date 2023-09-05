The Standard
How soon will the state government pay to shore up Warrnambool's breakwater?

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 5 2023
A rock armoury would be extended along the rear of the breakwater under an $11 million plan. Picture file
The cost of shoring up Warrnambool's breakwater has risen to $11 million with an extension of the rock armouring along the wall now high on the city council's agenda.

