Vote on $1m budget for Warrnambool hockey pitch upgrade

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Mariners Juliette Pinkerton in action on Warrnambool's hockey pitch which will now get a major makeover. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
An allocation of $1 million has been set aside to upgrade Warrnambool's hockey pitch by early next year after the city council on Monday awarded the tender for works to start.

