Police are investigating the second head-on collision on the Princes Highway in five days.
First Constable Josh McMahon, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said two cars collided on the east-bound lane of the highway, east of Premier Speedway at Allansford, about 12.30pm on September 7.
He said one of the drivers was being transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital while the other was uninjured.
He said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.
Heavy haulage attended the scene to remove both vehicles from the highway.
Melbourne-bound trucks waited for about 15 minutes before being led through the scene by police conducting traffic control.
Vehicles were diverted away from the scene for about an hour with east-bound traffic moving onto Allansford-Wangoom Road.
It comes after a head-on collision about one kilometre west of Port Fairy on September 3, and a truck roll-over at Woorndoo on September 6.
First Constable McMahon said it was a timely reminder to "go back to the basics" and drive safely on the roads.
He urged drivers to pay attention, avoid speeding and never drive impaired.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
