The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Emergency services respond to Allansford crash

Jessica Howard
Aaron Smith
By Jessica Howard, and Aaron Smith
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating the second head-on collision on the Princes Highway in five days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.