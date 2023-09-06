A Warrnambool gym identity has been charged with drug offences after a police raid located dozens of vials of steroids in his home.
A police spokesman said officers searched a north Warrnambool house on Tuesday.
At the home Warrnambool police divisional response unit members, backed by crime investigation unit detectives, found the vials which were seized.
"A quantity of steroids was located," the spokesman said.
"A Warrnambool man in his 40s was arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date in September."
The man appeared in Warrnambool court last week charged in relation to serious charges laid by the Warrnambool police investigators including unlawful imprisonment and assault-related offences.
That case and the new charges from Tuesday are both now listed for further mention hearing in the Warrnambool court on September 22.
