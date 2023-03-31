Police still investigating cause of fatal truck rollover

UPDATED: Police are still investigating the cause of a truck rollover that claimed the life of a Warrnambool man on Wednesday.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said emergency services found a deceased man in his 60s inside a truck that had rolled on the Sisters-Garvoc Road at Garvoc on March 29 about 12.30am.
He said said the exact cause of the crash was still being investigated.
But he said it appeared the truck had likely hit a bridge, leaving the road and rolling down a small embankment.
Acting Senior Sergeant Merry said road closures were in place for some time.
He said heavy haulage attended the scene to remove the damaged truck.
EARLIER:
A male driver has died after his truck rolled at Garvoc early this morning.
It is understood the truck rolled on the Sisters-Garvoc Road about 12.30am Wednesday, March 29.
The male driver and sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.
It is the sixth death on south-west roads so far this year compared to two in the same period in 2022.
Victoria Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith last month said more than 75 per cent of fatal collisions this year had happened on rural Victorian roads.
"It's been a particularly bad start to the year, and we're really concerned about the high number of fatalities this month, particularly on rural roads across the state," he said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, or with CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
