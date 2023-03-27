Your guide to the 2023 Hampden league netball season

The Hampden league is back with a huge 2023 season awaiting after a big off-season of player and coach movement.
The Standard looks at how each club is placed entering round one.
Ins: Emma Wright (Melbourne); Annabel Lucas (injury); Grace Lucas (away).
Outs: Krystal Baker (work/study); Chelsea Baker (work/study); Lily Eldridge (Colac); Laura Bourke (Kolora-Noorat); Brooke Richardson (retired); Mary Place (moved for study); Ruby Conheady (moved for study); Ella Sadler; Nellie Sadler.
Players to watch: Although not available every game, returning 250-game Magpie Emma Wright will bring invaluable experience and skill to the youth-laden Magpies.
Coach's comment: "It's more about trying to work with our young ones to learn how to use their body correctly and to try and keep them from being injured because they're going to have to play up and play open netball." - Emily Stephens.
Prediction: 10th. A re-building year looms for the Magpies after losing the bulk of their open-grade side from last year.
Ins: Jaymie Finch (Colac); Amy Hammond (Colac); Sophie Hinkley (maternity leave); Jess McGlade (maternity leave).
Outs: Jess Bouchier (illness).
Players to watch: Defender Sarah Moroney - now in her second season at the club - is primed for a big year after dominating towards the end of last season.
Coach's comment: "We definitely always have high expectations for ourselves but we're probably concentrating on having a bit of a different mindset and enjoying the process instead of thinking too far ahead to that end goal." - Sophie Hinkley
Prediction: First. The Bombers will be hungrier than ever after falling at the final hurdle last season. The return of two Dot Jenkins Medallists in Sophie Hinkley and mid-courter Amy Hammond will complement what was already a powerhouse team.
Ins: Danielle Van Kalken (Dartmoor); Madsie Phillips (17 and under); Fleur McLachlan (Melbourne); Molly O'Brien (17 and under).
Outs: Nil
Players to watch: Danielle Van Kalken returns to the Kangaroos, fresh off playing for Dartmoor in the South West league's A grade decider. She will be a major threat in attack.
Coach's comment: "We're not putting too much pressure on the girls or anything like that. We have got a few newbies coming in, we're working on a lot of things in the team and we're really trying to build a lot this season." - Emma Somerville
Prediction: Sixth. The Kangaroos will look to build on last season's sixth-placed finish but have a big task ahead if they want to play finals.
Ins: None
Outs: Emily-Rose Dobson (Geelong); Matilda Sewell (North Warrnambool Eagles); Isabella Baker (Warrnambool).
Players to watch: Mid-courter Millie Jennings won the side's best and fairest last year while still eligible for the 17-and-under competition and is primed to step-up after the loss of Emily-Rose Dobson.
Coach's comment: "We're very aware that South and Cobden will be super dominant. I'm not expecting too much early but if we can get 6-10 games into these kids early, I think our second half of the season should be a bit stronger." - Kate Dobson
Prediction: Fifth. Losing the experience of Emily-Rose Dobson and some of their younger talents wasn't ideal for the Saints but the side still has the quality to compete at the pointy end of the season.
Ins: Ellie Cuolahan; Mia Burgess (Horsham); Haille Burgess (Horsham); Greta Bell (juniors); Kirra Beardsley (juniors); Meg Morley (new); Isla Tweedly (returning); Georgia Bryden (returning); Georgie Henderson (returning); Abbie Sheridan (returning); Emily Williams (returning).
Outs: Kristy Ludeman (injured); Emily Forrest (injured); Alicia Moloney (injured); Tara Elliott (moved away).
Players to watch: Juniors Greta Bell and Kirra Beardsley will look to make their mark if given a chance in the top grade.
Coach's comment: "We're looking to be competitive but also aware that we've got a few young ones in there. The focus will be making sure we look after their well-being and manage their game-time between their own age group and playing up as well." - Allahna Edwards
Prediction: Ninth. The losses of key players Alicia Moloney (defender), Kristy Ludeman (mid-court) and Emily Forrest (attacker) all to Achilles injuries, as well as shooter Tara Elliott, leaves a big hole.
Ins: Brianna Malcolm (division two); Lexie Petch (Tyrendarra).
Outs: Mikaila Pitt (Mount Gambier); Jess Cook (maternity leave).
Players to watch: The experienced Remy Grant has stepped down from the co-coaching role, so expect her to have an even bigger impact on the court.
Coach's comment: "Through the season you have your ups and downs... but as long as we work together as a team and work together and get the best out of ourselves." - Ellen Zeunert
Prediction: Seventh. The Tigers held their own against some good sides last season and under new coach Ellen Zeunert will attempt to push for finals.
Ins: Matilda Sewell (Koroit); Maisie Barlow (St Mary's).
Outs: Jordyn Murphy (retired); Rachael Batten (retired).
Players to watch: Defender Maisie Barlow is a huge recruit for the Eagles after Jordyn Murphy and Rachael Batten's retirements.
Coach's comment: "(We're hoping) just to hit round one running and not lose those early games and have to make up some ground in the second half of the season." - Maddison Vardy
Prediction: Third. Recruits Matilda Sewell and Maisie Barlow will go a long way to covering the losses of star defenders Jordyn Murphy and Rachael Batten. Led by playing-coach Maddison Vardy the Eagles should finish in the top-four.
Ins: Ally O'Connor (Bell Park).
Outs: Mali Baillie (moved for study).
Players to watch: Midcourter Ally O'Connor is an enviable addition to the reigning premier, returning to the Roosters after winning the Dot Jenkins Medal in 2021.
Coach's comment: "I think you have to adapt. With the new players as well and the change in the squad, the shape of how we play is probably a little bit different. So we've been trying a couple of different things at training just to change our game-plan a little bit with the brand of netball we're going to play." - Wil Jamison
Prediction: Second. The reigning premiers will again be one of the favourites in 2023 alongside Cobden. The Roosters have strengthened their side with the return of Ally O'Connor.
Ins: Holly Castledine (Timboon Demons); Grace Wareham.
Outs: Maddie Solly (not playing); Aimee Moloney (not playing).
Players to watch: Grace Wareham, a midcourter/goalie, returns to the Bloods after time away at boarding school and always gives 100 per cent on court.
Coach's comment: "I don't really have an end goal of where I want to finish or anything like that but probably the expectation is more week-by-week giving it 100 per cent and a really hard four quarters and leaving nothing in the tank." - Sharni Moloney
Prediction: Eighth. The losses of Moloney (mid-court) and Solly (defence) will hinder the Bloods chances of finishing too high.
Ins: Isabella Baker (Koroit); Meg Carlin (Koroit).
Outs: Montana Wallace (Nirranda).
Players to watch: Recruits Meg Carlin and Isabella Baker will look to make an instant impact at their new home. Carlin, who plays goalie, won a division one flag with the Saints last year while Baker, a defender, featured in the Saints' preliminary final loss to Cobden.
Coach's comment: "We haven't looked too far ahead. We've been working on coming together as a whole netball group, not as our separate teams and making sure we're building that good culture and sense of belonging at our club." - Raewyn Poumako
Prediction: Fourth. The Blues only finished one-win behind third-place during last year's regular season and with the additions of Meg Carlin and Isabella Baker are a real threat.
