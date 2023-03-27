The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Your guide to the 2023 Warrnambool and District league netball season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The start of the season can't come quick enough for Warrnambool and District league players and coaches. Georgia Martin (above) has moved to Merrivale. Pictures by Meg Saultry and Anthony Brady

The Warrnambool and District league returns on Saturday and coaches and players can't wait to get stuck into a brand new season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.