Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club director John Cook has described this weekend's national titles as "the big dance" with the club set to have almost a dozen competitors hit the beaches of Perth in Western Australia.
This is the ultimate of the season for the surf life saving community, people train all year round for this event.- John Cook
The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, which will be held from March 25 to April 2, will see members from Australia's 314 surf clubs compete in more than 480 beach and ocean events.
Cook told The Standard it was the pinnacle event of the season, with juniors, masters and open competitions to take place.
Warrnambool will send 11 athletes, Rory Lawlor, Spencer Hill, Joe Madigan (youth), Todd Lamb, Isaac Owen, Mia Cook (seniors) and Lenny O'Brien, Mark Owen, Rod Owen, Mick Owen and Peter Day (masters) to the championships.
"The distance from Warrnambool to Scarborough beach has definitely made it a bit challenging logistically for a lot of our athletes but we're really excited," he said while on the road to Perth.
"It's such a prestigious event. We're proud to have these athletes come across. We'll have masters, a few juniors and a few senior competitors which is great.
"We've got an involvement right across the ten days of the championships so Warrnambool is going to be really well represented."
He added it was going to be a strong list of competitors across the country taking part but believed his group were in a strong position.
"This is the ultimate of the season for the surf life saving community, people train all year round for this event," he said.
"This is the big dance I can't put it in any plainer words. It's the showcase event of the surf life saving community. We're looking forward to it and representing Warrnambool."
