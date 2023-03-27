The Standard
Warrnambool man abandons County Court appeal

By Jessica Howard
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
Man who intimidated stabbing victim abandons appeal

A Warrnambool man who tried to convince the victim of a violent aggravated burglary to drop the charges, stating he was "dogging the boys", has abandoned an appeal against his sentence.

