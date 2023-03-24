Party crasher charged with headbutts that allegedly caused multiple jaw fractures

A 30-year-old Cobden man has been charged with unleashing two headbutts which allegedly caused multiple fractures to a Princetown cricketer's jaw.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man was interviewed on Friday at the Warrnambool police station by appointment.
He was charged and then released on bail to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 24.
It's understood the charges flow from an incident at the Princetown Recreation Reserve about 10pm on Saturday, March 18.
Police will allege the charged man and two other men arrived at the venue in a vehicle where a social function was being held after South West Cricket grand finals.
Princetown was defeated by Noorat earlier in the day in the division three grand final.
Police will allege the charged man was still in his vehicle when he twice headbutted the victim to the face.
The victim, a 27-year-old Jancourt East man, suffered multiple fractures to his jaw and was transported to a Geelong hospital where he underwent an extensive surgery to fit plates and screws.
The alleged offender has been charged with intentionally causing injury and recklessly causing injury.
