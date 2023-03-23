The Standard
Woodford principal says he will go on every school camp so kids don't miss out

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Woodford Primary School principal Daniel Watson says schools are trying to navigate the new time in lieu rules for teachers. File picture

A south-west principal says he will have to go on every school camp and excursion this year just to ensure his students don't miss out.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

