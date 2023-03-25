Warrnambool retiree Fred Chatfield says calling on the city's grey army to fill worker shortages is a chance for skilled residents to recreate themselves.
Mr Chatfield is one of 60 prospective employees and more than 20 businesses which have signed up to the Unretire the Bool program, launched last month.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesperson said the organisation was thrilled with the result.
"It's a really positive start and shows that not only are businesses keen to take on staff with plenty of life experience but there is also a significant pool of willing workers with backgrounds in retail, cleaning, customer service, hospitality, accommodation services, financial services, trades, truck driving, health and social assistance and education," the spokesperson said.
"It's encouraging that at least part of the solution to the labour shortage could be found here in our community and there's a real willingness from businesses to consider an older generation of workers.
"The retirees are open to working in new fields and to taking on training such as responsible serving of alcohol and traffic management."
Mr Chatfield - who comes from a management and financial planning background - said he was keen to try something new.
"I retired when COVID hit, I was working as an assistance manager at Hospice In Home," he said.
"Like a lot of people I thought I'd do a lot of travel, play bowls and that. But COVID put a stop to a lot of that and with the cost of living the way it is now, the grey army's on the move.
"This campaign is good because it helps us keep our lifestyle without digging too much into our savings.
"We're also always looking to recreate ourselves. My dad worked the same job for 50 years, not too many people can say that. I thought to myself, 'If I come out of retirement it's going to be to do something different'.
"I want to assist people to move forward because without entrepreneurs having a go, we go nowhere, so I put my name down to help out at conventions and special events because it's pretty hard to get people to do that."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.