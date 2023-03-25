The Standard
More than 60 retirees and 20 businesses sign up to Warrnambool's Unretire the Bool campaign

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 25 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:20pm
Warrnambool retiree Fred Chatfield has a background in management and financial planning, but he was looking to "do something different". He put his name down to help out with conventions and special events as part of the council's Unretire the Bool campaign. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool retiree Fred Chatfield says calling on the city's grey army to fill worker shortages is a chance for skilled residents to recreate themselves.

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

