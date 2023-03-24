The Standard
Ticket sales strong ahead of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival

By Monique Patterson and Tim Auld
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
Ticket sales for the May Racing Carnival indicate the event remains as popular as ever.

Warrnambool Racing Club has appointed Carl Hufer as its interim CEO after the shock resignation of Tom O'Connor.

