ANZ's Camperdown branch will join many other banks in the south-west when it permanently shuts its doors next month.
The region has seen a great number of bank closures in recent years; Cobden's NAB in 2020, Terang's Commonwealth Bank in 2017 and Warrnambool's Bank of Melbourne in 2022 are some of the more recent cases.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said this newest closure was "incredibly disappointing".
"What we need to be seeing from our banks is an understanding of how important regional and rural customers are," he said.
Mr Tehan said while not ideal, Camperdown customers could bank through Australia Post if ANZ partnered with it.
"Australia Post has an arrangement with all the major banks so that people can go into the post office and do their banking through them, except for ANZ," he said.
"In my view, ANZ needs to join the other three major banks in enabling Australia Post to act as a bank branch on their behalf."
Mr Tehan said bank closures in rural areas had a severe impact on elderly customers.
"It's a big reduction in services for those people, they don't have the technology skills that younger people do," he said.
"Many of them have been long-term, loyal customers of ANZ, so they must feel incredibly disappointed."
A parliamentary inquiry into bank closures in regional Victoria began in February.
"The banks should be putting a freeze on any decisions to close until that senate inquiry is reported," Mr Tehan said.
Member for South-West Coast Roma Britnell said banks often claimed to close branches due to widespread adoption of online banking.
"This ignores the large cohort of regional Victorians who lack adequate internet access or computer skills," she said.
"Before closing branches, banks should consider how their recent record run of profits align with their social licence to operate."
