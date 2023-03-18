The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Camperdown police stop speeding P-plater travelling more than 55km/h over the limit

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 18 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police followed a P-plater for two kilometres with the young driver's speed increasing as it topped 115 km/h before she was pulled over.

A speeding P-plater has lost her licence after she was caught travelling 115 kilometres an hour in a 60 zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.