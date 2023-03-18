A speeding P-plater has lost her licence after she was caught travelling 115 kilometres an hour in a 60 zone.
Police intercepted the driver about 9pm Friday as she travelled east along Camperdown's Manifold Street, the town's major thoroughfare.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Samuel Alexander said the young Warrnambool woman had three people in her car and didn't have a reason for travelling at the excessive speed.
Police followed her for two kilometres with the young driver's speed increasing as it topped 115km/h before she was pulled over.
He said the woman was driving a Holden hatchback and she was stopped near the intersection of Wright and Manifold streets.
"It was extremely disappointing that she wasn't aware of her surroundings and she was in close proximity of a playground when she was intercepted," Senior Constable Alexander said.
"She was going up the hill near Sunnyside House. It's not uncommon for people to speed there. People always use the 'I thought it was an 80km/h zone' but they pass five 60 signs between the service station and the top of the hill.
"There's so many intersections there. It's very, very well signed and that's probably the most disappointing thing."
He said alcohol wasn't involved in the incident.
The P-plater will lose her licence for 12 months and received an infringement notice with a fine of $925.
