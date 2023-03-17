The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Battle brewing between residents and Moyne Shire Council over Peterborough development

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 17 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peterborough resident Eddie Strengers.

A battle is brewing over a Peterborough development between residents and the Moyne Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.