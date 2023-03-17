Warrnambool Seahawks will unveil a first-gamer in its season-opener, while their coach will step back on court for the first time in more than 10 months.
Teenager Harry McGorm will make his Big V debut for the Seahawks in their division one home opener against Shepparton Gators, with coach Alex Gynes also named in the squad.
Gynes was thrilled for the Emmanuel College student, who also made his Country Basketball League debut for the Seahawks last year.
"It's really exciting for him, he's a great kid, brings a lot of energy and shoots the ball at an extremely high clip," Gynes said of McGorm. "He'll be good for us in the game style we want to play.
"We really want to try and space the floor and get some easy lay-ups and then kick to some open shooters."
Gynes, who ruptured his achilles playing for the Seahawks in April last year said he had steadily got his body right while focusing on the team-side of the game.
"I don't expect big things for minutes played by myself on the floor," the former NBL player said of his own expectations. "It will be a gradual build in round one and hopefully I can gradually increase my minutes as the season goes by."
Warrnambool, who finished two wins outside finals in 2022, have a stiff round one test against the Gators, who are reigning grand finalists and the highest ranked team remaining in division one after promotion.
Gynes, 34, said win or loss, the meeting would give the Seahawks a good gauge of areas to improve on.
"I circled them as the number one team to beat," Gynes said. "Well-coached, they play physical, so it will be a really good game right from day dot to see where we're at in terms of the make-up of the league."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.