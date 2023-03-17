The Standard
Warrnambool Seahawks' Harry McGorm to debut, coach Alex Gynes returns from injury

Meg Saultry
March 17 2023 - 2:30pm
Alex Gynes will make his return from injury in round one of the upcoming Big V season.

Warrnambool Seahawks will unveil a first-gamer in its season-opener, while their coach will step back on court for the first time in more than 10 months.

