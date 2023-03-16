The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool announce four new signings ahead of 2023 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hooker pictured playing for Port Adelaide in the SANFL in 2021. Picture by Port Adelaide Football Club

Warrnambool has received a boost just weeks out from round one, with four new recruits fresh off seasons in the Northern Territory Football League set to join the club in coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.