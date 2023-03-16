"They're going to have 18 players around them that are going to be able to help them," he said. "And that's one of the things we've worked on, being a good teammate. I'm really excited to get these boys on board, not just in regards to what they bring on-field but the most exciting part is what they can bring culturally. That will be more-so how we wrap our arms around these lads that are all coming from interstate and relocating down here to live.