Warrnambool co-coach Clare Tilley says her team's Western Victoria Female Football League's season-opening road trip to Stawell will be used as a bonding experience within the playing group.
Tilley said the Blues had been prepared for the April 1 meeting - with early draft fixtures pitting them against the Warriors - and were excited to use it to develop relationships early in the season.
"We've hired a bus and we'll make a trip out of it," Tilley said. "It can be nice to travel for the social side of it, and being round one, there's probably a lot of nerves going around."
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Pat Sherlock said his team won't look to far into the future for back-to-back premierships, instead focusing on early rounds, including a round one grand final rematch against Horsham.
The league will open its 2023 season on Sunday, April 1, with the fixture dropping on Thursday. However Sherlock said there was a possibility their match against Horsham could be played on Friday, March 31 under lights.
The 13-round season will see clubs vie for a top-four finish ahead of a three-week finals series. The competition will end with a grand final scheduled for August 13.
The fixture has four byes scheduled, however Tilley hoped to see fewer interruptions to the season in the future.
"We were hoping for less byes and more of a consistent draw, as I feel that helps prevent injuries," she said.
Tilley, who will coach alongside Rowan Ault, said the Blues would look somewhat different this year.
"We've got a good balance of good juniors coming up who will strengthen the side," she said. "And we've got a few from rugby, and some who have come from other clubs."
Sherlock said several of his players would come into the season match-fit after playing for Casterton in the Limestone Coast Women's Football League over the off-season.
"We've got seven or eight playing there most weeks," he said. "And we've got three or four new players who will be quite handy."
Tilley is expecting the Blues, who missed finals in 2022, to be more competitive as they eye a top-four finish. Tilley encouraged anyone still interested in playing to contact the club.
Meanwhile, Hamilton Kangaroos' under 18 team will return to the competition after a year hiatus, joining new outfit Cavendish in a seven-team competition.
Reigning premier South Warrnambool, along with Terang Mortlake, Portland and Horsham, round out the competition.
Warrnambool will enter an under 14 team in 2023, joining South Warrnambool, North Warrnambool Eagles, Port Fairy and Portland in a 10 round-season starting from April 30.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
