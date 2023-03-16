The Standard
Western Victoria Female Football League drops 2023 fixture

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 4:00pm
Hamilton will eye back-to-back Western Victoria Female Football League premierships, while Warrnambool co-coach Clare Tilley (inset) is looking forward to a round one road-trip to Stawell.

Warrnambool co-coach Clare Tilley says her team's Western Victoria Female Football League's season-opening road trip to Stawell will be used as a bonding experience within the playing group.

