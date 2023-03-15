Budding basketball players in the Heywood and District Basketball Association have been given a significant boost thanks to a series of new initiatives aimed at introducing young people to the sport.
Basketball in the region will be re-energised again in 2023 with new programs, competitions and opportunities for youngsters to immerse themselves in the sport after a successful past 12 months through the VicHealth Local Government Partnership with the Glenelg Shire Council.
With the rollout of the Heywood Hoops Program, a 10-week skill development initiative for children, refurbishment of the Heywood Community Complex, re-introduction of a junior basketball competition and Green Shirt Referee courses there is plenty of opportunity.
Heywood and District Basketball Association committee member Natasha Moore said it was fantastic to see basketball return in Heywood and with such momentum.
"It is incredible to see the Heywood Community Complex come alive again with the sound of young kids eager to learn and play basketball - it is a huge win for our town," she said.
"We know how important sport is for young people in helping them remain connected and active, and the uptake from families to be involved has been tremendous.
"Our focus is on having a safe place for children to feel welcome and included no matter what their ability."
Moore said basketball and sport was an important part of the local community.
"For the success to continue in the future we need the continued support from community. You don't need a basketball or sporting background to help, we have roles for people with IT skills and even just turning on the lights having the courts ready to play," she said. "We thank Council and VicHealth for all their funding and support to help realise a future for junior basketball in Heywood."
