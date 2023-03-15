The Standard
Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston and Lily Jenkins to make GWV Rebels debut alongside Portland's Jenna Bristow

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:05pm
Warrnambool footballer Alysha Ralston will make her Greater Western Victoria Rebels debut on Saturday. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Three south-west footballers' hard work has been rewarded with round one debuts for GWV Rebels ahead of Saturday's season-opener against Geelong Falcons.

