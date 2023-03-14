Cobden's Angus Uwland has capped off a strong return to the South West Cricket competition by claiming joint cricketer of the year honours alongside Pomborneit all-rounder Tharaka Sendanayake.
The awards were live streamed on social media on Tuesday night, with Uwland and Sendanayake polling 16 votes each.
In third was Heytesbury Rebels' captain Simon Harkness on 12.
Uwland, who returned to Cobden from Warrion this season, will look to add a division one premiership to his individual honour, with his Knights set to contest the decider against Bookaar on Saturday.
Uwland finished with 18 wickets this season for best figures of 6-12, while his highest score was 60.
Sendanayake capped off a career-best year in the SWC competition, leading the competition for runs with 539 (including two centuries) and taking 20 wickets.
Heytesbury Rebels' Bayley Thompson won the division one bowling aggregate award with 24 wickets.
Uwland, Sendanayake, Harkness and Thompson were all named in the division one team of the year, with Harkness awarded the captaincy.
Cobden captain Simon Murfett was named Harkness' deputy, while Bookaar wicket-keeper Eddie Lucas was given the gloves.
Also in the squad was Pomborneit's David Murphy and Tom Darcy, Bookaar's Simon Baker, Camperdown's Tharindu Rukshan and James O'Neil and Noorat's Jacob Fishwick. Don Pyke was named umpire of the year.
In the lower divisions, Boorcan's Henry Moyle was crowned division two cricketer of the year, polling 13 votes ahead of Ecklin's Mark Fraser on 10.
Fraser won the batting aggregate award with 355 runs, while Heytesbury Rebels' Scott Thompson won the bowling equivalent with 23 wickets.
In division three, Simpson's Tom Weel (14) edged out Bookaar's Stephen Fitzgerald (13) by a single vote to take out cricketer of the year.
Weel led the league for runs with 355, while Princetown's Corey Ferrari was named bowler of the year with 19 wickets.
Meanwhile Ecklin opening batsman Tyler Vickers was named the rising star, awarded to the best player under 21 according to MyCricket points.
Cobden's Eddie Walsh was named under 16 cricketer of the year.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
