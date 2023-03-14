The Standard
Cobden's Angus Uwland, Pomborneit's Tharaka Sendanayake share South West Cricket division one cricketer of the year honours

Updated March 14 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 8:30pm
Pomborneit all-rounder Tharaka Sendanayake and Cobden's Angus Uwland were named joint division one cricketers of the year for the 2022/23 season.

Cobden's Angus Uwland has capped off a strong return to the South West Cricket competition by claiming joint cricketer of the year honours alongside Pomborneit all-rounder Tharaka Sendanayake.

