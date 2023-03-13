A former state league powerhouse is set to make its return to the top level full of confidence after taking out the 2023 Warrnambool annual seaside volleyball tournament, while another club extended its dominance to a fifth-straight title.
Heidelberg Volleyball Club triumphed in the men's honours final on Monday, defeating Melbourne University Renegades in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 in a final lasting just over 90 minutes. Heidelberg coach Johann Bancilhon said the best way to describe his team's latest win was "exciting" as it prepares to make its return to the state league's division one competition.
"It's awesome, those boys have never played state league before, this is the first year they'll play," he said. "This team... we're all very good friends and you can see that in the way they play, they have so much fun and in volleyball that translates into winning."
Bancilhon said his group knew Melbourne University would be a tough-beat in the final, after the reigning state league champions won two earlier clashes between the sides in the tournament's early rounds.
"Losing two games to them brings a little extra drive," the coach said.
Bancilhon said his team was ready for its return to the state league.
"There is going to be some tough competition," he said. "We're training as hard as we can. Heidelberg used to be a force in state league, it used to win in the late 1990s, early-2000s. So that's the aim, to get back that winning attitude."
Earlier on Monday, Melbourne University's women's squad clinched its fifth-straight seaside tournament victory.
A slow start saw the Tanya McInerney-coached Renegades drop their first set against Melbourne-based team Tofu in the honours final, before rebounding to close the match out in four sets for a 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 18-25 win in just under two hours.
Renegades captain Jemma Stokes was thrilled her team could get the job done, considering it comprised of a different dynamic compared to last season.
"We didn't exactly know how it was going to go," she said. "I'm just super proud we were able to get it done, work as a team and build over the weekend. The competition itself, the level has made us even better."
The Renegades, who will be chasing a fourth-straight state league title in 2023, started their seaside tournament campaign with what was a state league grand final rematch against Dandenong.
Stokes said her club had to continually evolve as new rivals - including Tofu - kept them on their toes each year they returned to the tournament.
"It can be hard to continue to push yourself when you are on the top, you've got to keep finding ways and keep working," she said. "We've got a lot of young girls this year and they're really working hard and know what the level is that we expect and what has come before."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.