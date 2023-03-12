Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde believes his honest mare Sirileo Miss deserves a start in the $300,000 group two Sunline Stakes under lights at Moonee Valley on March 24 following an impressive win in Saturday's group three Matron Stakes at Flemington.
Sirileo Miss, with Ben Melham in the saddle, defeated Excelida and Barb Raider by more than three lengths to take out Saturday's $200,000 race for mares.
Wilde said the Sunline Stakes was the target race for the five-year-old mare in this campaign.
I thought Sirileo Miss would be competitive in the Matron but she just blew her rivals away.- Symon Wilde
"Our aim was always the Sunline Stakes," Wilde told The Standard.
"I thought it was a sensational win in the Matron Stakes.
"I must admit she was disappointing at her first run in this preparation when she was unplaced.
"We thought she would have run better but she just didn't fire.
"I thought Sirileo Miss would be competitive in the Matron but she just blew her rivals away.
"She's a very honest mare who gives 100% in her races. I've got to give full credit to Ben it was a great ride."
Wilde said Sirileo Miss was a valuable mare after she scored her eighth win on Saturday.
"She's won two group three races now," he said. "Her value as a broodmare would be enhanced if she could win the Sunline as it's a group two race.
"The breeders are well aware of her potential away from the track as they are always phoning up wanting to buy her but at this stage while she's running so well we'll keep on racing her."
Sirileo Miss took her stake earnings to more than $780,000 with her Matron Stakes victory.
