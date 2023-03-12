The Standard
Symon Wilde-trained Sirileo Miss targets Sunline Stakes after group three win at Flemington

By Tim Auld
March 12 2023 - 12:10pm
Sirileo Miss wins the Matron Stakes by more than three lengths on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos

Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde believes his honest mare Sirileo Miss deserves a start in the $300,000 group two Sunline Stakes under lights at Moonee Valley on March 24 following an impressive win in Saturday's group three Matron Stakes at Flemington.

