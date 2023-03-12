Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club has enjoyed a top 10 finish at this year's Junior State Championships.
The club was well-represented by around 60 athletes at its home championships.
Among them, Warrnambool's Hugh Fawcett, 12, said he was "very happy" with the way he performed throughout the championships, resulting in four medals.
Competing in the under 12 boys category, the Warrnambool College student claimed gold in his favourite discipline, the board final on Saturday, while also medalling in multiple team events.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool's Molly McNeil and Hannah Ragg, both 10, said they were excited to finish on the podium in multiple events in the under 11 girls category.
McNeil, who won six medals across various disciplines, was pleased with her board race, while also excelling in sprints.
Ragg, who clinched four medals, impressed in the iron final.
McNeil said she enjoyed competing in team events alongside her friends, while Ragg added she enjoyed being in the water in any conditions.
Both have been involved in nippers for five years.
Warrnambool finished 10th overall on points among 28 clubs, with Torquay topping the leaderboard.
In Sunday's relay events, Warrnambool's under 13 girls (Eva Madigan, Zeta Kane, Zoe Benson) won silver in the board relay, as did the under 11 boys (Hugo Phillpot, Harrison Chiller, Luca Wadling).
The under 11 boys (Phillpot, Chiller, Wadling and Quinn Madigan) also finished second in the aquacam.
Meanwhile, the under 12 boys (Fawcett, Tyler Shiell, Cooper Karcew) won bronze in the board relay, as did the under 11 girls (McNeil, Ragg, Nabeila Campling).
On Saturday, Fawcett won gold in the under 12 board final, Molly McNeil finished with two silver medals in the under 11 girls board and long run finals and Ragg also won silver in the under 11 iron final.
In other results, Philpot and Penny Taylor won bronze in the under 11 boy's board and under 9 girls board finals respectively.
On Friday, Fawcett and Karcew took out silver in the under 12 boys sprint, the under 11 girls sprint relay won bronze, while McNeil also finished third in the under 11 girls sprint.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
