Mortlake and West Warrnambool division one qualifying final called off due to unsafe pitch

By Nick Creely
Updated March 11 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 4:03pm
The Jetty Flat pitch on Saturday was deemed unsafe for play just 22 deliveries into the match. Picture by Anthony Brady

An unsafe pitch and unplayable conditions has forced the abandonment of Mortlake and West Warrnambool's qualifying final clash at Jetty Flat.

