An unsafe pitch and unplayable conditions has forced the abandonment of Mortlake and West Warrnambool's qualifying final clash at Jetty Flat.
The umpires called the Warrnambool and District Association division 1 game off at the 3pm pitch inspection due to 'player safety' after just 22 deliveries were bowled and concerns raised surrounding the state of the surface after
Mortlake was 3-7 from 3.4 overs after being sent in by West in the do-or-die clash.
It means the Cats, as the higher ranked side, advance to next week's semi final against Russells Creek or Nestles and the Panthers' season comes to an abrupt end.
Ashley Jennings, one of the umpires for the match, said it was quickly obvious the pitch was dangerous to play on.
"It became apparent pretty quickly it was unsafe," he told The Standard.
"The ball was breaking through the crust (of the pitch) and rising dangerously and sharply off a good length, even off a full length."
He said both clubs handled the situation well.
"Both captains understood the decision, it was made purely for player safety," he said.
"We decided at 3pm there was no chance of any further play."
The abandonment comes after a summer of cricket plagued by washouts due to rain, with rain throughout the district this week once again having its final say.
Mortlake captain-coach Todd Lamont said ultimately while the club felt for West his group would quickly move on to the task at hand next week.
"It's a bit of a strange one, I've played in a lot of South West finals, maybe three or four where we've advanced due to weather so it was a similar thing," he said.
"I guess the home-and-away season has to stand for something, the higher ranked team's got to have the advantage."
Lamont said issues were apparent from the outset.
"I was happy to start the game, but after the first over I realised it was a lot worse than I thought it would be," he said.
"I was walking out (to bat) and the umpires were talking to Benny Threlfall and I thought they were worried about safety so that was the first indication.
"When all the fielders are just standing around the bat because the ball is just popping off a length you know it's not up to scratch for a semi-final."
