A South West grand final rematch two decades in the making is on offer for Cobden skipper Simon Murfett after his determined group booked itself a spot in the division one grand final on Saturday.
The fourth-placed Knights dug deep to knock reigning premiers Heytesbury Rebels off its perch in the semi-final, inspired by their emerging players and finding an extra gear in a tense finish.
The major boilover between the first and fourth placed sides went right to the wire, with the Rebels falling nine runs short of chasing down 177 for victory.
The Rebels won three more home-and-away matches than the Knights to finish 36 points clear of Murfett's group on the table.
Earlier in the day, an excellent half-century from Jack Hutt (52) and a significant hand from Matt Harkin (44) set the game up, with Angus Uwland's 29-ball 32 also proving vital.
With the ball, the skipper took 4-41, continuing a rich vein of form which has included 17 wickets in his past four matches.
"It's bloody fantastic, it's a wonderful time for the club. I thought the young boys (in the side) and the maturity they showed was fantastic," Murfett told The Standard.
"None of them faulted at all. They have mature heads on their shoulders for the ages they are. It's been a tough stint for a while, but I think this shows the direction the club is heading in."
Murfett said the Knights were delighted to walk off the first innings with 176 runs on the board and believed the patience showed early was key.
"The key for us was batting out the 50 overs so I was happy with the total. To be sent in to bat and only being eight down was fantastic. It was a really good score," he said.
"I think it went well. It was a wicket where you needed to take your time and once you got in you could play your shots."
With the ball, the Knights skipper said the bowlers forced uncharacteristic 'mistakes' from the Rebels.
But now focused on the task at hand next week against Bookaar, Murfett said it was special to be back on the biggest stage in South West Cricket.
"It's 20 years since I've been in a div one grand final and it happened to also be against Bookaar, so it feels for me personally it's a long-time coming," he said.
"I'm excited for the club and the boys and we can't wait."
