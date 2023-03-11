The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Bowls Club wins three weekend pennant flags, Dunkeld claims division four title

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 11 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Bowls Club celebrated winning three weekend pennant flags on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool Bowls Club was the biggest winner in Western District Playing Area's weekend pennant deciders, picking up three of the four flags on offer, including top division.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.