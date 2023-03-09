Terang Mortlake senior coach Ben Kenna says Wednesday night's practice match against Kolora-Noorat provided another strong opportunity to test the club's depth.
The Hampden league outfit is just weeks away from a blockbuster round one clash against Camperdown on Saturday, April 1 and the Bloods mentor says the group is hungry, fit and pushing hard at training to be ready for the season.
He said while the clash wasn't scored, the match was relatively 'even' with plenty of positives to come out of it both in attack and defence.
"Everyone's still a little bit rusty I suppose, but we got a bit out of it," he said of the game against the Power.
"There were things we did better than what we did last week and there's a bit to improve on.
"For us, it was probably more skill errors that we need to tidy up. It's more just the execution of our skills."
He said the game against the Power provided an opportunity for some promising young players to put their hand up for round one selection.
"I've got a few guys based away who didn't play but played last week so it certainly gave opportunity for other guys to show what they can do for us this year," he said.
"There's a few pushing for a spot (for round one) which is a great position to be in."
The Bloods will round out their pre-season preparations with practice matches against Inverleigh and Panmure in coming weeks.
