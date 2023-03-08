We've been placing really high, we've had our best results in the last 10 years over those carnivals so we're aiming high for the championships.- Travis Madigan
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club coach Travis Madigan says his squad is "aiming high" at this year's Victorian junior championships.
The three-day carnival held at Warrnambool's Lady Bay Beach, begins Friday and is expected to draw nearly 1000 nippers to the city from all over Victoria.
About 60 of the aspiring lifesavers will be WSLSC members, with Madigan declaring the home-squad was primed for a successful carnival.
"We've got a pretty handy squad this year," he told The Standard.
"We've attended five carnivals over the year and we've travelled as far as Point Leo for a qualifying carnival.
"We've been placing really high, we've had our best results in the last 10 years over those carnivals so we're aiming high for the championships.
"Their performances have been great and I don't expect any less on this big weekend."
The WSLSC members have been putting in the hard yards in the lead-up to the championships which Madigan described as their "grand final".
The squad trains three days a week and has been doing so since October.
"We're really aiming high, they've put a very, very hard, I guess you call it pre-season, from October and from about January onwards is when we go to our carnivals," Madigan said.
The Warrnambool coach said the club normally performs well at the level and would definitely get some podium finishes and finals spots this time around.
He is eager to see his team in action but understands the competition will be of a high standard.
"It's a huge three days, the program's blocked over Friday through Sunday, so we're definitely looking forward to seeing the kids showcase all their training they've done through the year, to put on show for the community to see," he said.
"You get the best-of-the-best, the athletes that we get there are high standards and they've all trained very hard over the year to get to where they've got to," he said.
Madigan said the club had great competitors "across the board" but highlighted the athletes that had to qualify for their events as "ones to watch".
"We've got some very handy athletes on both the beach and water," he said.
"We're extremely proud off all of our nippers and the commitment that they've shown this year.
"We wish them and the club all success over the championships."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.