As finals fever hits South West Cricket and teams gear up to launch an assault at premiership glory, it's time to take a look at some of the individuals who have shone for their respective teams.
The Standard has delved through the numbers to put together its division one Team of the Year.
Featuring regular names, a few new recruits and some up and coming association talent, it's a team stacked with talent and firepower.
The team has been selected not only on statistics but on balance and match situations throughout the home-and-away season:
Simon Harkness (Heytesbury Rebels, captain)
11 matches - 466 runs at 51.8, best of 78
It's been yet another outstanding individual season from one of the association's finest players and leaders, not only churning out the runs but captaining the Rebels to the minor premiership. While a century has eluded him, his consistency is what sets him apart from the rest. Scored the most half-centuries during the home-and-away season.
David Murphy (Pomborneit, keeper)
11 matches - 413 runs at 37.5, best of 37.5
The Bulls great compiled yet another standout season with the bat and will don the gloves in this side after topping 400 home-and-away runs at a brisk rate. Rarely failed and always got the Bulls off to a rattling start. Hit 12 sixes in 11 matches, which is equal most in division one. His ability to find the boundary is crucial to the success of the team, starting with this Saturday's semi-finals.
Simon Baker (Bookaar)
Eight matches - 409 runs at 51.1, best of 178
The gun South West Cricket batsman has an envious record with bat in hand and put together another commanding season, headlined by his swashbuckling 178 against Woorndoo in late January. Three scores above 50 in just eight innings indicates the star is seeing them like beach balls. The multiple South West Cricket player of the year enters finals in prime form.
Tharindu Rukshan (Camperdown)
11 matches - 312 runs at 34.7, best of 95, 13 wickets at 20.3, best of 4-42
The overseas import has been a revelation for Camperdown in his debut season, doing it with both bat and ball and often steering his team out of tough situations. His spin bowling, particularly since Christmas has been vital with all of his wickets coming after the end of year break. A couple of half-centuries, including a match-winning 95 against Woorndoo was an indicator of his class.
Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit)
11 matches - 539 runs at 59.9, best of 126, 20 wickets at 14.7, best of 4-21
It's hard to imagine a more dominant season from the Bulls star, who will be the heavy favourite to take out SWC's player of the year award. Two sparkling centuries and a stack of wickets to go with it is just one of many reasons his side is in the hunt for a division one premiership in the next few weeks. What is equally impressive is that there wasn't one match he didn't contribute in.
Jacob Fishwick (Noorat)
10 matches - 292 runs at 29.2, best of 131, 12 wickets at 22.1
The damaging Maroons batsman has been prolific with the bat and taken on a more steady role with the ball this season to be one of the leading all-rounders in the competition. His blistering century against Pomborneit was one of the performances of the season. Took 5-24 against Woorndoo in round 12 which sealed his spot in the side. You can't ask for more from your leaders in another one-day season.
Angus Uwland (Cobden)
11 matches - 203 runs at 22.6, best of 60, 18 wickets at 12.2
An ability to chime in and contribute has been one of the cornerstones for success in Uwland's strong season for Cobden with wickets and handy late-order runs giving his side a chance to shine in finals cricket. Took 5-11 and 6-12 against Terang and Noorat respectively indicating his ability to be a match winner not just a steady influence.
Simon Murfett (Cobden)
11 matches - 174 runs at 21.8, best of 46, 18 wickets at 11.2
The Knights captain has forced his way into the side after a blistering final month of the regular season, snaring 13 wickets from his final three matches as well as some handy contributions with bat in hand. What's more impressive is the fact he bowled 13 maidens from his past 30 overs. Leaders often stand up when the team requires it and Murfett has been just that man at the right time of the season to deliver big time.
Thomas Darcy (Pomborneit)
10 matches - 117 runs at 14.6, best of 30, 19 wickets at 13.7, best of 4-23
The talented seamer has a knack for taking wickets and was in the top-five this season after a consistent campaign for the Bulls. His strike-rate of 21.42 is among the best in the association and he snared four wickets on three occasions. Proved to be a handy lower-order contributor with the bat, too which is vital in one-day cricket particularly as quick wickets can fall.
Bayley Thompson (Heytesbury Rebels)
11 matches - 46 runs at 26, best of 26, 24 wickets at 9.2, best of 4-25
The Rebels spearhead bowled superbly all season to lead the association's top-flight for wickets with an average under 10 and the best strike-rate in the competition. Only went wicket-less once all season with a pair of four-wicket-hauls and a trio of three-fers. The premiership player looms as a huge key through the finals series.
James O'Neill (Camperdown)
10 matches - 20 runs at 5, best of 12, 21 wickets at 11.7, best of 7-28
The talented youngster burst onto the scene with a seven-wicket-haul against Woorndoo and hasn't looked back since to be among the leading bowlers in the competition, finishing second in division one for wickets. O'Neill hasn't gone wicket-less since that day and constantly provided stability with relentless lines for his team.
