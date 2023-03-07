I'll never forget I had sold a bed to Leon 'Coey' McCluskey and his wife Faye late one Friday night as there was Friday night shopping and we started talking about footy. Coey informed me that he was connected with Northern Districts Football Club. He purchased the bed and I was to deliver it to his house on the Saturday morning with my boss at Captain Snooze - Pat Green. We arrived at his house and Faye was lovely but she said I had to wait for payment from Coey. Pat and I waited there for about 10 minutes. It was highly embarrassing for me as I had only been working at Captain Snooze for a short time and I could see Pat was getting worried about the payment.

