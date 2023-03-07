The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Warrnambool's Matthew Wood on back-room football dealings of 1990s

By Tim Auld
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Wood has enjoyed success both with his real estate business (left) and as a local footballer (right). File pictures

Matthew, I note you were born in Warrnambool but were educated in Ballarat. Can I ask the reason for the change in towns for your education?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.