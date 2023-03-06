The Standard

Sophie Bullivant one of 90 volunteers behind the 2023 Warrnambool Lawn Open

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 6 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bullivant is one of 90 volunteers helping to put on this year's Grasscourt Open at Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Sophie Bullivant is thrilled to be giving a helping hand at what she describes "the best" sporting tournament in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.