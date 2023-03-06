Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden has leapt into the top five of the World of Outlaws leader board after a season-opening win.
The 33-year-old led from start from finish in a 30-lap feature race to claim the Dirtcar Nationals at Florida's Volusia Speedway Park on March 5. It came after the original date of February 11 was rained out.
McFadden, who celebrated the victory by doing a shoey (drinking from his show), was joined on the podium by Brad Sweet and Brian Brown, his win gifting Roth Motorsport its 100th World of Outlaws win and pocketing the driver $16,000 in prizemoney. It was McFadden's sixth career win on the tour. He has finished seventh in the standings in his past two campaigns, and picked up his sole 2022 win late in the season.
McFadden, who finished fifth at Premier Speedway's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in January, came into Sunday's race with two top 10 placings from three starts.
A number of Americans who contested this year's Grand Annual Classic in Warrnambool sit alongside McFadden in the top 10. Carson Madeco, who has one win to his name, is third in the standings while Sheldon Haudenschild, who ran second in the the classic, is sixth followed by Sweet in seventh. Brock Zearfoss and Aaron Reutzel are also within the top 20. David Gravel leads drivers leaderboard, picking up two of the four opening races.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
