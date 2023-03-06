A number of Americans who contested this year's Grand Annual Classic in Warrnambool sit alongside McFadden in the top 10. Carson Madeco, who has one win to his name, is third in the standings while Sheldon Haudenschild, who ran second in the the classic, is sixth followed by Sweet in seventh. Brock Zearfoss and Aaron Reutzel are also within the top 20. David Gravel leads drivers leaderboard, picking up two of the four opening races.