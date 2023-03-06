The Standard

Warrnambool's James McFadden wins first World of Outlaws race for season 2023

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McFadden, pictured during January's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, recorded his sixth World of Outlaws win on Sunday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool sprintcar driver James McFadden has leapt into the top five of the World of Outlaws leader board after a season-opening win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.