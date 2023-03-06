The Standard

Warrnambool teen Grace Kelly wins fifth-straight 100-metre state title, Layla Watson wins back-to-back silvers

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Kelly and Layla Watson both won medals at the Victorian State Championships. Picture supplied

Talented Warrnambool sprinter Grace Kelly is pushing the limits of what's possible after winning an open 100-metre state final at just 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.