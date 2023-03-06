I found out I made the squad on Friday, my next goal's to play round one with the Rebels.- Harry Keast
North Warrnambool Eagle Harry Keast is working to put himself in the best position to be selected for the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in round one of the Coates Talent League.
The 18-year-old played three games for the Rebels last season and after being named in this year's squad hopes to feature more in his top-age campaign.
The youngster is keeping his focus simple in the hopes of succeeding.
"(My goal is) probably more trying to get the best out of myself every single day and see where that takes me and how far I can get with that," he said.
"I found out I made the squad on Friday, my next goal's to play round one with the Rebels."
The emerging midfielder, who can also play off half-back and on the wing, admitted he would have liked more opportunities for the Rebels last season but "probably wasn't where I wish I was at".
He has taken coaches' feedback onboard to better prepare him for the higher level.
"Over the summer really I've been at training really focusing on my spread from the contest and my speed across the ground," he said.
"I'm always working on my kicking and all of that but probably the biggest one is running across the ground and being able to get from contest to contest. Get to as many contests as I can and hopefully have an influence on each one."
Keast is looking forward to pulling on the Eagles' jumper when he isn't representing the Rebels. He was a mainstay of the Hampden league outfit's senior side and was named in the team's best players in its loss to Koroit in the grand final.
Keast said the whole side was motivated to go "one step further" in 2023 and believed he would benefit from playing on the league's biggest stage.
"I was lucky enough to get my hands on it early in the first and that set me up pretty well for the rest of the game to notice that there's nothing too special about it, once you get started," he said.
"It would hold me in good stead if I was lucky enough to get back there this year.
"That experience of, even the whole lead-up to it, having a lot more people at the club on the Thursday night beforehand, I think it's an experience that I'll never be able to take back and will always help me out somewhere."
The Eagles have lost a number of players from last year's grand-final side, including midfielders Tate Porter and Billie Smedts.
Keast said he could see himself playing on the wing this year or as an inside midfielder to to cover losses.
"Wherever the team needs me (I'll play) and wherever the best fit is," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
