The Standard

Portland name 2023 open Hampden league squad, including two newcomers

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Stone is one of six netballers returning for Portland's open grade team. File picture

First-year Portland coach Ellen Zeunert is backing her open squad to make significant improvements as the 2023 Hampden league season progresses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.