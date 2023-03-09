The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

West Warrnambool skipper Ben Threlfall expects tough encounter against Mortlake on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Warrnambool's Joe Nyikos is an important player for the Panthers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Runs on the board will be worth the weight of gold in Saturday's Warrnambool and District association qualifying finals, according to West Warrnambool skipper Ben Threlfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.