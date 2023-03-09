South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison says his side is already "embracing" the challenges associated with being the reigning premier, as it aims to go back-to-back in the upcoming season.
The Roosters, whom Jamison led to a first open grade netball flag in 32 years last season, begin their Hampden league premiership defence against Port Fairy on April 1.
Jamison said it was crucial his side maintained a fresh approach and didn't become complacent this season.
"I think you have to adapt," he said.
"With the new players as well and the change in the squad, the shape of how we play is probably a little bit different.
"So we've been trying a couple of different things at training just to change our game-plan a little bit with the brand of netball we're going to play.
"I think also you just have to almost forget about last year, put it to bed and start again."
One of the changes the Roosters mentor was referring to is the return of Vic Fury mid-courter Ally O'Connor who rejoins her home club after a season away with Geelong league club Bell Park.
"Ally is a Dot Jenkins Medal winner in 2021 so that's an exciting addition and she definitely strengthens our centre-court so I'm pretty excited to have Ally on-board," Jamison said.
"I think winning it without Ally last year was great, because it gave them (players) a lot of self belief that they do belong in that open grade at the top of the ladder.
"So they've got that belief but then bringing Ally back in, because she's got such experience at higher levels of netball and really recent experience at higher levels of netball, it then gives them another level to work towards."
The side will however be without Marley Bailey who has moved to Melbourne for university.
