The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Portland's Brock Hallett wins round 10 of Eureka SRA series at Southern 500 Speedway

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brock Hallett was back on the winner's podium at Portland's Southern 500 Speedway on Sunday. File picture

When Portland said they were going to have a round, I knew I had to be there.

- Brock Hallett

Southern 500 Speedway couldn't have scripted it any better, with its first sprintcar race in 33 years taken out by a Portland-based driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.