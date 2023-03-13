When Portland said they were going to have a round, I knew I had to be there.- Brock Hallett
Southern 500 Speedway couldn't have scripted it any better, with its first sprintcar race in 33 years taken out by a Portland-based driver.
Brock Hallett, who won the 50th Grand Annual Sprincar Classic in January, saluted in front of his home crowd on Sunday, taking out round 10 of the Eureka SRA series ahead of Tasmanian Tate Frost and Laang's Ash Cook.
Hallett praised the hard work of Southern 500 Speedway for producing the historic round.
"It was cool to reward them with a good race, and get a win for myself and my team," Hallett said. "It was awesome to win... 10 minutes from home."
Finishing runner-up at Murray Bridge on Saturday, Hallett rushed back to Portland to make it in time for Sunday's event.
"When Portland said they were going to have a round, I knew I had to be there," he said. "With the year I've had, the support from the local community has been really big. The response from the crowd, it was so cool to have sprintcars at another track."
Hallett started strongly in the heats, moving from sixth up to second before taking out the pole shootout against Tate Frost, Terry Rankin and Matthew Reed to start at the front of the grid for the feature.
Carnage in the opening lap of the A Main saw a number of early restarts, before drivers had around a dozen laps of uninterrupted racing before another stoppage.
"It was good to do the long runs, lap traffic was pretty hard to get through," Hallett said. "It was challenging, it was either going to be won or lost in lap traffic.
"I just had to stay patient and make the moves when it was right."
Hallett lauded his team's work over two nights of racing.
"We had a good car right from the start," Hallett said. "The guys worked really hard to get it ready after the previous night. And I just had to literally steer it, everything was where it needed to be."
Hallett, who suffered a disappointing Australian title campaign in Perth last month, will now look towards Premier Speedway's meeting on Saturday, where he is sitting third in the track championship behind Queenslander Lachlan McHugh and Warrnambool's Jamie Veal.
"We're going after that and trying to win that," Hallett said of the track championships. "Then there is a couple shows in Sydney, we'll do Easter Trail. We've still got a fair bit of racing to go."
Meanwhile, Bannockburn's Jordan Rae took out the SRA Victorian Pro Sprintcar title at Simpson Speedway on Saturday, holding off podium-getters Chris Solomon and Rusty Hickman.
Premier Speedway will host two rounds of sprintcar action on Saturday, March 18. Gates open from 4pm, with racing to start 5pm.
