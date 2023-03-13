The Standard
Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Top Warrnambool mare up for sale

By Tim Auld
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 11:40am
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde at his stables with Tralee Rose. Picture by Sean McKenna

TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose has been retired and will be offered for sale at the Inglis Chairman's Sale at Riverside in Sydney on May 4.

