TOP Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose has been retired and will be offered for sale at the Inglis Chairman's Sale at Riverside in Sydney on May 4.
Tralee Rose, who was unplaced in two Melbourne Cups for leading Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has the 2021 Geelong Cup among her six victories.
"Tralee Rose's owners have decided to sell," Wilde said. "I'm not sure what type of money she will make at the sale. Her owners have just said to sell her because they're not into the breeding industry. Tralee Rose has given her owners a great ride. It's just incredible to have a runner in a Melbourne Cup - let alone two Melbourne Cups.
"The two Melbourne Cup runs are something her owners will never forget. It's well documented she suffered some injuries to her leg in the 2021 Melbourne Cup. She never ran up to her best in that race as the injuries suffered in the run impacted her but she's got over those injuries."
Wilde rates Tralee Rose's win in the 2021 Geelong Cup highly.
"The 2021 Geelong Cup win helped get her into the Melbourne Cup field that year," he said. "The victory was very special because some of her owners live in Geelong and I know they got a huge kick out of winning their home town cup with the mare."
Tralee Rose earned more than $900,000 in stakemoney from her 21 starts.
PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Is It Me lost no admirers with a gallant second placing in a $150,000 three-year-old race (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday.
Is It Me, who was resuming after a short break, failed by a long neck to overhaul Meridius. Trainer Daniel Bowman was delighted with the run by Is It Me who was trying to win his third consecutive race.
"I've got no complaints with his run," Bowman said. "His run was full of merit. We threw him in the deep end and he ran great. The expectation is off him somewhat now that he's lost a race but there is no disgrace in getting beat by a long neck in your first race at Flemington.
"Is It Me appeared to be a bit slow to jump from barrier one and that could have cost him the race. I would have loved to have won but we go home very happy in the knowledge that we've got potentially a very good horse in the stable."
Is It Me may have his next outing in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas (1400m) at Bendigo on April 1.
"The Bendigo Guineas really suits," Bowman said. "It'll allow him to have a bit of a freshen up after his run at Flemington. I would say he'll run against similar horses at Bendigo that he did at Flemington."
Is It Me picked up $27,000 in stake-money for his second placing on Saturday. His stake earnings from his three starts are over $61,000.
ILLOWA-bred galloper Just Folk made a successful return back to racing with a fourth placing in the $200,000 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap at Flemington on Saturday. Just Folk finished just over two lengths behind Scallopini in the 1400 metre contest.
Trainer Josh Julius was upbeat with the performance by his stable star.
"I had my fingers crossed pre-race he would run well and he never let us down," Julius said. "We've always had a good opinion of him. I would say his condition just peaked in the last 100 metres. He's still got a few quirks and it may sound strange but I think he's still learning to put it all together in his races.
"There's a lot of people who underrate Just Folk and just consider him a wet-tracker but his record is very good on various types of going. He's got top form on wet tracks but his form on good tracks is also pretty good.
"He's just a great trier in his races I would say he's about a length or two behind the top liners."
The former Warrnambool-based trainer, who now trains at Bendigo, said there are various options open for the six-year-old in the future.
"We'll just wait and see how Just Folk pulls up after this run before finalising any plans," julius said.
"The most obvious race for him is the Golden Mile at Bendigo on April 1. It's over 1600 metres and should really suit his preparation. We've only got to go over the road and we're ready to race. It makes perfect sense to go to the Golden Mile but another option is the Doncaster Prelude at Rosehill on March 25.
"I think we could consider the Prelude if there's a lot of rain in Sydney in the lead-up to the race but as I said the obvious race is the Golden Mile."
From his 28 starts Just Fold has won six races and collected more than $740,000 in prize-money for his connections.
YOUNG jockey Ben Allen will miss 10 meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge. The charge related to an incident at the 450-metre mark where stewards found Allen permitted his mount Rocket Scientist to move out when not clear of another runner.
His suspension commences at midnight on March 12 and ends at midnight March 21.
Stewards took into account his guilty plea and rated the carelessness in the mid-range before handing down the penalty.
