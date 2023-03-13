The Standard
Aaron Addison, Tayla Stenta clinch Warrnambool Lawn Open major titles, Warrnambool teen wins junior singles event

Nick Creely
Nick Creely
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
Aaron Addison won the Warrnambool Lawn Open men's open grade final on Monday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Prolific Melbourne-based tennis player Aaron Addison capped off a dominant Warrnambool Lawn Open, clinching the men's singles title on Monday afternoon.

