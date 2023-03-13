Prolific Melbourne-based tennis player Aaron Addison capped off a dominant Warrnambool Lawn Open, clinching the men's singles title on Monday afternoon.
Addison won 6-2, 6-0 in dominant fashion against Josh Tran, with plenty of onlookers catching a glimpse of the gun 27-year-old's class and power on the court.
Runner-up in last year's open event, Addison said he was thrilled to walk away with the cup.
"I didn't do anything too different to last year, just sort of relaxed and embraced the tournament," he said.
"I'm really happy with how it all went."
It's a relaxed atmosphere here, there's live music, people besides the court and a great crowd always helps.- Aaron Addison
The professional men's player - who is off to Canberra on Tuesday for an International Tennis Federation $25,000 event - has been playing the lawn open for the past three years and enjoyed venturing out to the south-west.
He said it was a tournament on his list to do every year.
"There's probably a lot less pressure (in Warrnambool), it's a relaxed atmosphere here, there's live music, people besides the court and a great crowd always helps," he said.
"That release of pressure probably makes it easier to play good tennis. It's great to come back and get a weekend away."
He said his performance on Monday was strong and good preparation for Canberra..
"I felt like I played really, really well," he said.
"Josh is a great player and I knew if he got going early it'd be tough, so luckily I got off to a good start and managed to continue it."
In a dramatic women's open final, top seed Tayla Stenta clawed back from a difficult start to clinch the title, denying Stephanie Barnett back-to-back open victories.
Barnett looked the goods early on in front of a strong crowd, taking the opening set in dominant fashion 0-6, but Stenta took out the final two sets 6-4, 7-5.
In the junior divisions, talented Warrnambool youngster Adele McNamara showcased her serious talent throughout the weekend, impressing in both doubles and singles events.
The teenager had plenty of local support as she reached finals in the 14 and under singles, 14 and under mixed doubles and 14 and under doubles events.
In a fantastic performance in the 14 and under singles grand final, the young gun clinched the title with an 8-4 win against Adele Joseph, pulling away after being 3-3 at one point.
It is McNamara's first singles title at the Warrnambool tournament.
"I'm so proud, especially being on my home courts, I'm really happy, but pretty tired," she said after the match.
"It was a real good hit. It was my fifth match of the day.
"Usually on weekends I have to travel all around the state so it's good to be at my home club playing and it's nice to have a win here."
