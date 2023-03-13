The Standard
Symon Wilde-trained Aurora's Symphony runs second in Adelaide Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 5:40pm
Trainer Symon Wilde enjoyed a second in the Adelaide Cup on Monday, along with a double at Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL stayer Aurora's Symphony ran a gallant second in the $300,000 Adelaide Cup (3200 metres) at Morphettville on Monday.

