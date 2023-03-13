WARRNAMBOOL stayer Aurora's Symphony ran a gallant second in the $300,000 Adelaide Cup (3200 metres) at Morphettville on Monday.
Rebel Racer hung on to beat the Symon Wilde-trained Aurora's Symphony by a short neck in the feature staying race on the Adelaide racing calender.
Wilde told The Standard Aurora's Symphony was brave in defeat.
"I thought he might have got up to win," he said. "I reckon he was in front in the shadows of the post.
"It was a super run by Aurora's Symphony and a top ride by Blaike McDougall. Blaike is a very under-rated jockey.
"Aurora's Symphony has had a great campaign with wins in the Colac and Launceston Cups followed up with a second placing in the Adelaide Cup. We can't complain about his efforts."
Aurora's Symphony's second placing in the Adelaide Cup capped off a big day for Wilde, who picked up training honours at Warrnambool on Monday with a treble.
Wilde's winners Sunday Buzz in a benchmark 70, Atala in a maiden plate and Coastal Town in a restricted race.
Wilde was impressed with the win by Coastal Town.
"Coastal Town has just kept on improving," he said. "We may look at a mid-week race in town for him next time. It was a good win by Atala considering it was her first run."
Meanwhile, fellow Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith enjoyed a double at his home track, with Hooah Havana winning a class one handicap while Captain Britain was successful in a benchmark 64 for Smith.
The multiple group one winning trainer said Hooah Havana and Captain Britain had bright futures.
"Both horses show a lot of promise," he said. "We might give Hooah Havana a few days off and set him for another race at Warrnambool. Captain Britain will be even better once he gets out to a mile."
Warrnambool race again on March 23.
