Kerri Jennings is excited to join forces with Kate Dobson as co-coaches of Koroit for the upcoming Hampden league season.
Jennings, who previously coached Portland and had a distinguished career as a player for the Tigers, will help lead a youth-laden Saints' open grade with significant potential in 2023.
The newly appointed mentor said she held Dobson and the club's other leaders in high regard.
"The calibre of the coaches, it's just so high," she told The Standard.
"So it's nice to go to a training and you've got four-or-five specialist coaches on that particular training night.
"You might have a Jess O'Connor or a Stacey O'Sullivan and myself and Kate (Dobson) and Kate Lindsay as well."
Jennings said she and Dobson, who coached the side last season, were on the "same page" for the year ahead.
The former Tiger has been associated with the Saints for three years - after her teenage daughter Millie joined the club - but hasn't held an official role.
Millie is expected to be a key player for the Saints this year, meaning Jennings will have the added difficulty of coaching her daughter.
"It's always challenging coaching your own kids and that's why it's great to be co-coaching with Kate," she said.
Dobson was equally pleased to be working with Jennings.
"We've been training for over a month now and she's already brought a breath of fresh air," she said.
"I've been at the club for so long and (she brings) just a new voice and slightly different approach.
"It's been really fresh and exciting."
Aside from her Saints' duties, Jennings has been coaching at Monivae College's sports academy where she has relished working alongside former professional netballer Sarah Wall who runs NETFIT Netball.
Koroit will open its 2023 Hampden league campaign against Cobden on Saturday, April 1.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
