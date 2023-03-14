The Standard
Koroit appoints Kerri Jennings and Kate Dobson as netball co-coaches for 2023

By Matt Hughes
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:30pm
Former Portland coach Kerri Jennings will lead Koroit's open grade netball team alongside Kate Dobson in 2023.

Kerri Jennings is excited to join forces with Kate Dobson as co-coaches of Koroit for the upcoming Hampden league season.

