Dennington to take on mighty Russells Creek for spot in Warrnambool and District division one grand final

By Nick Creely
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:00pm
Skipper Shannon Beks leaves the ball alone against Russells Creek earlier this season. Picture by Sean McKenna

Dennington will back in its strengths and look to put undefeated Russells Creek under pressure early when the two sides square-off on Saturday in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one semi-final.

