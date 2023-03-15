The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Behind the stumps: Angus Uwland and Tharaka Sendanayake win top SWCA award, Team of the Year announced

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden all-rounder Angus Uwland was the joint-winner of South West cricket's player of the year. Picture by Anthony Brady

Cobden's Angus Uwland credits his fitness for a stellar season that saw him win the South West cricketer of the year award on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.