The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Northern Raiders holding Grassmere premiership reunions at end-of-season presentation

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Raiders co-president Peter Harris with Grassmere premiership captains Brian Dunne and Wayne Johnstone. Picture by Anthony Brady

Grassmere cricket club premiership captains Brian Dunne (1972-73) and Wayne Johnstone (1982-83) are looking forward to catching up and reflecting with past teammates on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.