Old Collegians co-coach Jemmah Lambevski (nee Lynch) is hopeful a focus on building off-court chemistry between players will lead to more on-court success for her side this season.
The Warriors have welcomed a number of new and familiar faces to their A grade side, as the club looks to improve on its seventh-placed Warrnambool and District league finish in 2022.
While Lambevski wants to be competitive, she knows it's not the only measure of success.
"We want to be competitive and it is sort of the be-all-and-end-all but it's not in terms of we do want to have fun while we're doing it," she said.
I think building on those off-court connections is going to really help us...- Jemmah Lambevski
"I think building on those off-court connections is going to really help us in what we're doing on-court and hopefully produce a really nice, sleek brand of netball."
One of the new faces at the club set to help it with its cause, is former Koroit mid-courter Eliza Hoy.
Lambevski is excited to see what the 18-year-old can bring to the Warriors.
"We're very excited to be able to have Eliza come from such a powerhouse club," she said. "Eliza, we're lucky, she's a very versatile mid-courter. She has a lot of strengths in using her speed to her ability.
"She's not the tallest of players but that does not worry her at all and what she lacks in height she definitely makes up for in a number of different aspects."
The Warriors will welcome back Bec Kavanagh to the side as a playing-co-coach alongside Lambevski.
Kavanagh missed last season (as a player) with an ACL injury and has been promoted from assistant coach.
The side will be without Chloe Williams and Lauren Vawser however.
Williams is stepping away for the year to nurse some injuries and manage her small business but will stay involved with the club. Vawser has joined the air force.
The Warriors have selected seven senior (A grade) players for the season, along with two junior development players who have Lambevski excited. Marnie Beks, who crosses from South Warrnambool, is one while Olivia Lenehan is the other and arrives from Koroit after previously playing with the Warriors.
Lambevski is thrilled to be coaching again, this time alongside Kavanagh, who she said she shared a similar wavelength .
The pair built a strong connection as coach and assistant coach last year but will need to adjust with both taking the court as players this time around.
"It's strange and sounds a little bit cliche but essentially we end up thinking the same as one another and whatever I say is usually what she's thinking and vice-versa," Lambevski said. "It's nice to both be on the same page."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.